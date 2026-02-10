Shorewood Wrestling sending 13 to State Tournament

Placers included Max Eaglehead, 8th, Matbeal Dinka, 6th, and Eli Jeppsen, 5th (state alternate.)

Shorewood had four athletes take third place including freshmen Ben Norton (106) and Easten Edens (113), junior An Tran (126) and sophomore Kai Graham (165).

Senior Yaphet Habtom (120), junior Emi Olivera, and sophomore Lukas Probizanski all took 2nd.

“This was the deepest field Shorewood has faced at districts since we dropped down to 3A in 2012. The boys and girls all wrestled extremely well and battled through adversity,” said Head Coach Derek Norton after Saturday’s district tournaments in Stanwood and Edmonds.

“While we didn’t take first in as many weights as we thought we would, we wrestled really well. I’m looking forward to taking this group of athletes to the Tacoma Dome.”





L-R: Ulyana Remizova, Sarah Norton, Finley Houck, Vivian Sherrard, Lynn Ou

Photo by Shawn Van Horn





Coach Brady Houck said, “We didn’t expect to end the season with only 5 girls able to compete. It’s been rough battling through so many challenges. "But to come in with 5, and to take all 5 to State, is a testament to how hard these girls have worked.”

Senior Lynn Ou (100) placed 9th. Freshman Vivian Sherrard (100) placed 7th. Sophomore Ulyana Remizova (235) placed 5th. Senior Lynn Ou (100) placed 9th. Freshman Vivian Sherrard (100) placed 7th. Sophomore Ulyana Remizova (235) placed 5th.





Junior Sarah Norton (145) placed 3rd, pinning five opponents as she made her way up through the consolation bracket.





Senior Finley Houck earned her place on top of the podium with 2 pins and technical fall. Finley is Shorewood’s first four time district champion since Coach Norton took over in 2008. She was also voted District 1 3A Athlete of the Year.

Several Shorewood wrestlers are ranked in the top 10 in their weights. The Mat Classic State Tournament starts Thursday February 19th at the Tacoma Dome.





Several Shorewood wrestlers are ranked in the top 10 in their weights. The Mat Classic State Tournament starts Thursday February 19th at the Tacoma Dome.

Max Uckun wrestled his way to a WesCo South title at 157 lbs defeating Shorecrest Junior Jacob Grimm for the second time this season in a 7-4 decision.In Stanwood, the girls team placed five athletes in the top 9.