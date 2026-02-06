Watch the Superbowl at Aurora Borealis

Free Admission - All Ages Welcome

It’s a Super Bowl rematch — Seahawks vs. the Patriots — and the perfect reason to bring the noise. Cheer on the Hawks with fellow fans and catch every big play on the big screens with full sound at the ultimate Big Game watch party hosted by Mike Brown, featuring great food and drinks, crowd energy, and plenty of ways to win.FREE Football Pool with prizesRaffle for CharitySilent Auction with autographed memorabiliaFood & drink specials all game long$17 pitchers of Coors LightAll ages welcome