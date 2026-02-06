Watch the Superbowl at Aurora Borealis

Friday, February 6, 2026

The Big Game Watch Party with Mike Brown

Doors Open: 2:00pm  Kickoff: 3:30pm
Free Admission - All Ages Welcome

It’s a Super Bowl rematch — Seahawks vs. the Patriots — and the perfect reason to bring the noise. Cheer on the Hawks with fellow fans and catch every big play on the big screens with full sound at the ultimate Big Game watch party hosted by Mike Brown, featuring great food and drinks, crowd energy, and plenty of ways to win.
FREE Football Pool with prizes
Raffle for Charity
Silent Auction with autographed memorabilia
Food & drink specials all game long
$17 pitchers of Coors Light
All ages welcome

Seating is first come, first served - so arrive early, wear your blue and green, and get ready to bring the noise. Go Hawks!


