For the Birds: Birds Announce the Season is Changing

Bewick's Wren. Photo by Craig Kerns By Christine Southwick



Increased daylight triggers territorial songs (and migrations).



A male Song Sparrow, that streaky sparrow in low bushes and open trees, is in my yard declaring his territory and availability for partners (nearby Song Sparrows are also protecting their areas) by singing his 9 to 20 different songs (females seem to like males with a large repertoire).



Interesting fact: New studies have found that male Song Sparrows from the coast level of Washington start breeding two months earlier than Song Sparrows in the nearby mountains.





Song Sparrow

Photo by Christine Southwick Song Sparrows often lay two broods per breeding season. Song Sparrow pairs search for nest sites together and frequently nest on the ground close to houses. often lay two broods per breeding season. Song Sparrow pairs search for nest sites together and frequently nest on the ground close to houses.



Bewick’s Wrens are also making their songs and scolding sounds, so that all know the occupied boundaries. Competing males broadcast their songs and harsh calls toward each other. Both males may continue to occupy their respective territories.



We in the western part of the US have resident Bewick’s Wrens, but they have disappeared east of the Mississippi River, with the House Wren believed to have outcompeted and replaced Bewick’s Wrens.



Bewick's Wren entering hidden nest box

Photo by Christine Southwick Bewick’s Wrens like nesting near houses, garages, hose bibs and other out-of-sight places, often in unexpected places. They will also sometimes use nest boxes



Male Oregon Junco

Photo by Christine Southwick Anna’s Hummingbirds males have started inviting females to their male-dominated feeders. s males have started inviting females to their male-dominated feeders.





Watch for the females to be collecting nest materials like raw cotton fibers and hairs to build their nests, with spider webbing to bind everything together and allow it to expand as the youngsters grow.





Observers could see juvenile hummers at feeders (Anna’s juveniles have short bills because they finish growing the length of their bills after leaving their small nests).



Black-capped Chickadee and Chestnut-backed Chickadees, year-round residents, don’t usually start nesting until next month, but I have seen a pair checking out the frequently-used nest box.



Red-breasted Nuthatches (rarely use boxes) and Bushtits seem to be content to eat suet. They wait until later to produce offspring.



Suet is good fast healthy food that birds appreciate, and that can be an important energy source, especially in cold times. Keep your birdbath water liquid and clean.



Grab a hot beverage and watch your local birds-it will bring a smile to your face—a much needed commodity.





