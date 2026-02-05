Ridgecrest Neighborhood to honor long-time board member Patty Hale

, stepped down in January from the RNA Board of Directors after decades of extraordinary service to our neighborhood (and after leading a successful food drive!).

Patty has been part of Ridgecrest’s story since its earliest days and was involved with RNA at its founding.

Many of the traditions and landmarks we now cherish exist because of Patty’s vision and persistence. Patty’s steady presence, institutional memory, and deep care for the neighborhood have helped shape who we are today.

Thank you,

!

Please join us at the neighbor meetup from 7-9pm on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at the Ridgecrest Pub to share your memories and gratitude for Patty and her contributions.



