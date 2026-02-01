Shorewood Wrestling inducts 28 Educators into their Teacher Hall of Fame and Qualifies for Dual State Tournament

Each member of the Shorewood wrestling team with the teacher who inspired them

On Tuesday January 27, 2026 Shorewood wrestlers invited the teachers who have inspired them over the years to be recognized and admitted as the inaugural class of the Shorewood Wrestling Teacher Hall of Fame.





“Our athletes are students first, and their work in the classroom prepares them for what they can do on the wrestling mat,” said Coach Derek Norton. “We wanted to bring out the teachers and thank and honor them for all they do to set our team up for success. Also, once you’ve seen a wrestling match--you know it’s the most exciting sport to watch.”

Each wrestler invited a teacher or educator to the ceremony. In their nominations, wrestlers noted that teachers had helped them learn kindness, organization, public speaking skills, science, math, as well as the importance of hard work and persistence.





A ceremony honored the teachers ahead of the match

The honorees included Shorewood staff: Mr. Baker, Mr. Bagley, Madame Bel Abbes, Ms. Burrows, Ms. Chelimer, Ms. Fawcett, Ms. Fletcher, Ms. Gonzalez, Ms. Han, Ms. Johnsen, Ms. Mann, Mr. Meyer, Mr. Messner, Ms. Mills, Mr. Proudlove, Ms. Ryan, Ms. Silver, Mr. St. Louis, Mr. Villanueva, and. Mr. Zeigler.





Wrestlers also invited: Mrs. Borovina and Ms. Kusher (Meridian Park), Ms. Houck, Mr. Riley and Mr. Reni (Einstein), Mrs. Williams (Highland Terrace), Ms. Brown (Home Education Exchange), Carl Yost (Parkwood), and Mr. Flannagan (Holy Rosary).





Team members with the teachers they honored

The match following the ceremony was intense, as Shorewood battled against Meadowdale, the two vying for the final berth in the first ever Dual State Tournament for 3A.





The Mavericks started strong with a quick pin over Shorewood’s Matthew Call. Then Shorewood picked up three straight wins: Eli Jeppsen with an overtime victory over Leo Tassani, Max Uckun with a major decision over Tobin Kantner-Blakeslee, and Kai Graham with a tech fall over Mathew Sleipness.



Four straight losses for the Stormrays followed, but freshman Toshi Taura and senior Babou Cham only gave up decisions, keeping Shorewood in the match.



Freshman Ben Norton and junior Emi Olivera picked up pins to tie the match at 24. Easten Edens lost, but held Maverick Melyk Valencia to a decision as the score went to 24-27 in the Maverick’s favor.





Junior Matbeal Dinka (right) picked up a critical pin

Shorewood senior Yaphet Habtom then accepted a forfeit and junior Matbeal Dinka picked up a critical pin over Meadowdale's John Juarez. Stormray senior Eoin Ritter forced a decision in his loss to Maverick Hector Castro, creating a tight final score of Shorewood 36, Meadowdale 30.



Shorewood’s Coach Norton commented, “We’ve had many close matches with Meadowdale over the years. Sometimes we haven’t come out on top. "I’m so proud of this team and all their hard work. I’m looking forward to Dual State. We’ve shown we can work together and put points on the board.”









The wrestlers demonstrated how much they have learned about persistence as they put it all out there on the mat. As junior Justin Widnyana explained, [teachers] push and encourage us to get better, to find our walls and break them down, not only as wrestlers, but in life as well.”

Box Score: Shorewood 36, Meadowdale 30

144 Christopher Ramirez (MD) pinned Matthew Call (:49)

150 Elijah Jeppsen (SW) overtime decision over Leo Tassani (13-10)

157 Maximus Uckun (SW) major decision over Tobin Kantner-Blakeslee (12-2)

165 Hezikiah Graham (SW) technical fall over Mathew Sleipness (18-0)

175 Samir Muhic (MD) pinned Finn Grote (:33)

190 Brandon Shaw (MD) decision over Toshi Taura (7-6)

215 Jamier Perry (MD) decision over Baboucarr Cham (3-2)

285 Jaxson Hulbert (MD) pinned Matthew Kelly (:25)

106 Ben Norton (SW) pinned Justice Klesick (1:33)

113 Emi Olivera (SW) pinned Miguel De Paula (1:19)

120 Melyk Valencia (MD) decision over Easten Edens (18-11)

126 Yaphet Habtom (SW) forfeit

132 Matbeal Dinka (SW) pinned John Juarez (3:45)

138 Hector Castro (MD) decision over Eoin Ritter (6-2) --Tricia Norton The Stormray victory puts their league record at 4-1.--Tricia Norton







