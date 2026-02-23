Shorecrest Gymnastics 2A/3A State Champions - Coach Susan Riley named Coach of the Year
Monday, February 23, 2026
|Shorecrest Scots crowned 2026 2A/3A Gymnastics State Champions
Friday, February 20, the Shorecrest Scots gymnasts were crowned the 2026 2A/3A State Champions. This is the first gymnastics State title for the Scots.
The Scots set a new school record of 168.875 ahead of Inglemoor (165.325), Ballard (164.275), and Columbia River (164.425).
|from left: Naomi Rodriguez, Aine McKenna, Maggie Beatty-Witt
The team was led by State All Around Champion, Sophomore Aine McKenna, Senior Maggie Beatty-Witt, and Junior Naomi Rodriguez.
Overall results
All Around
- 1st MaKenna 37.025
- 3rd Beatty-Witt 36.275
- 4th Rodriguez 36.00
- 2nd McKenna 9.35
- 5th Rodriguez 9.175
- 1st McKenna 9.475
- 3rd Beatty-Witt 9.075
- 5th Rodriguez 8.55
- 2nd tie McKenna and Beatty Witt 9.325
The Scots are coached by Susan Riley, Sarah Marshall, and Jodi Worthington. Coach Riley was also named 2A/3A Coach of the Year.
“These athletes worked hard all season, breaking multiple school records along the way. They encouraged each other and were truly more excited for each other’s accomplishments than their own. They had a true ‘team’ mindset”
