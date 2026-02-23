Shorecrest Gymnastics 2A/3A State Champions - Coach Susan Riley named Coach of the Year

Shorecrest Scots crowned 2026 2A/3A Gymnastics State Champions

from left: Naomi Rodriguez, Aine McKenna, Maggie Beatty-Witt

The team was led by State All Around Champion, Sophomore Aine McKenna, Senior Maggie Beatty-Witt, and Junior Naomi Rodriguez.



Overall results



All Around

1st MaKenna 37.025

3rd Beatty-Witt 36.275

4th Rodriguez 36.00 Vault

2nd McKenna 9.35

5th Rodriguez 9.175 Uneven Bars

1st McKenna 9.475

3rd Beatty-Witt 9.075

5th Rodriguez 8.55 Balance Beam

2nd tie McKenna and Beatty Witt 9.325 Rounding out the State Championship team was Senior Birdy Vanichwattana, Sophomore Olivia Tameno, Sophomore Zara Saifee, and Sophomore Charlotte Rudberg.



The Scots are coached by Susan Riley, Sarah Marshall, and Jodi Worthington. Coach Riley was also named 2A/3A Coach of the Year.



“These athletes worked hard all season, breaking multiple school records along the way. They encouraged each other and were truly more excited for each other’s accomplishments than their own. They had a true ‘team’ mindset”

The Scots set a new school record of 168.875 ahead of Inglemoor (165.325), Ballard (164.275), and Columbia River (164.425).