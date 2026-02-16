Geothermal wells installed at the site of the future public works operations center in Kenmore

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Work is progressing on the Work is progressing on the Public Works Operations Center (PWOC) near NE 202nd St and 66th Ave NE, just south of Kenmore Middle School in Kenmore.





50 percent of the geothermal wells are complete

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Designed with sustainable features including geothermal heating and cooling, the project reached a major milestone this week with 50 percent of the geothermal wells completed. Designed with sustainable features including geothermal heating and cooling, the project reached a major milestone this week with 50 percent of the geothermal wells completed.





Photo by Gordon Snyder

The system includes 18 wells drilled more than 300 feet deep, each containing a U-shaped tube nearly the height of a 30-story building that captures the earth’s natural heat to warm and cool the facility. The system includes 18 wells drilled more than 300 feet deep, each containing a U-shaped tube nearly the height of a 30-story building that captures the earth’s natural heat to warm and cool the facility.





All wells are expected to be completed by the end of February, with full construction anticipated to wrap up in 2027.





When complete, the PWOC will provide modern, consolidated facilities designed to better support the community’s growing infrastructure needs.







