Learn to Weave with Heidi Bennett on a table-top loom



In just one class you'll weave a couple of cotton washcloths on a tabletop, rigid heddle loom.





Heidi Bennett will cover all the weaving basics: loom set-up, color changes and finishing.





Once you learn to weave, the possibilities are endless including scarves, pillow covers, towels, curtains and cloth for sewing. Weaving supplies and handouts are included.





If you want to bring your own assembled, working rigid heddle loom with a 7.5 or 8 dent heddle, please contact the instructor at HeidiBennettwa@gmail.com to ensure it will be suitable for this class and type of project.





No experience necessary. For students 15+.

Parking is free on weekends and after 4pm.