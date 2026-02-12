Massachusetts senator makes good on his Super Bowl bet with our senator Maria Cantwell
Thursday, February 12, 2026
|Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey pays up after his losing Super Bowl bet with our Senator Maria Cantwell.
On Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Sen. Maria Cantwell reaped the spoils of her successful wager with Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) on the outcome of Super Bowl LX.
Sen. Markey presented Sen. Cantwell with the promised lobster rolls and Sam Adams Boston Lager in her office at the Capitol.
