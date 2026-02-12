Massachusetts senator makes good on his Super Bowl bet with our senator Maria Cantwell

Thursday, February 12, 2026

Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey pays up after his losing Super Bowl bet with our Senator Maria Cantwell.

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Sen. Maria Cantwell reaped the spoils of her successful wager with Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) on the outcome of Super Bowl LX.

Sen. Markey presented Sen. Cantwell with the promised lobster rolls and Sam Adams Boston Lager in her office at the Capitol.


Posted by DKH at 4:45 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  