Pal-entines Day at the Teen Center Friday February 13, 2026

This Friday we are celebrating Pal-entines Day, like Valentine's Day but for all your friends and pals!





We will also have SAGE celebrating Lonely Hearts Day! Bring yourself, your friend, or your valentine and paint, play games, and enjoy lots of sweet treats!





Free and open to youth in 6th to 12th grade.







- paint your friends

- make Shirley Temples or hot cocoa

- eat spaghetti

- play festival games and races in the gym

- Get your portrait done at our Doodle Booth

- & more!



Questions?



Shoreline Teen Center at We are open from 2:30 to 9pm, and activities will begin at 4pm- paint your friends- make Shirley Temples or hot cocoa- eat spaghetti- play festival games and races in the gym- Get your portrait done at our Doodle Booth- & more!Questions? mhale@shorelinewa.gov Shoreline Teen Center at Richmond Highlands Rec Center 16554 Fremont Ave N is open every day after school for Middle and High school youth. Open 2:30 to 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, 1pm to 6pm on Wednesdays, 2:30 to 9pm on Fridays, and open Saturdays for Middle School Night from 6:00pm to 10:30pm.



The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center located at



The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center located at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA , for youth aged middle school to 18 years old. We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily. All activities are free of charge. Daily activities are subject to change. For more information, email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov

Teens at the Shoreline Teen Center are old enough to check themselves in and out. While staff support them while they’re here, we are not able to supervise once they leave the building.







100% Free!