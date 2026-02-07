Shorecrest sophomore named WIAA/Gesa Credit Union Athlete of the Week

I was on a club gymnastics team for 7 years before joining my school’s gymnastics team this year.

I’ve been having the best time getting to know everyone and doing gymnastics with them as well as working with our incredible coaches Sarah and Susan and was honored to break my school's all-around record earlier this season!

Aine broke the school's All-Around competition record not just once, but twice this year, which earned her this statewide honor!