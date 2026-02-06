Craft night for grownups - create a succulent heart wreath February 9, 2026

Succulent Heart Wreath

7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028

A craft night for the grownups. Guests work with a selection of succulents, moss, and a heart‑shaped grapevine wreath to create a piece of décor that’s equal parts charming and gift‑worthy. A craft night for the grownups. Guests work with a selection of succulents, moss, and a heart‑shaped grapevine wreath to create a piece of décor that’s equal parts charming and gift‑worthy.





All materials included, no experience needed. Drinks available for purchase.





The workshop pairs perfectly with an evening cocktail and a bite to eat from farm-to-kitchen concept De La Soil, on the premises.



Cost: $55. Seats are limited.

Monday, February 9, 2026 from 6–8pm