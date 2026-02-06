Craft night for grownups - create a succulent heart wreath February 9, 2026

Friday, February 6, 2026

Succulent Heart Wreath
Kevin Donovan/Copperworks Distilling Co.
Succulent Heart Wreath Workshop
Monday, February 9, 2026 from 6–8pm


A craft night for the grownups. Guests work with a selection of succulents, moss, and a heart‑shaped grapevine wreath to create a piece of décor that’s equal parts charming and gift‑worthy. 

All materials included, no experience needed. Drinks available for purchase.

The workshop pairs perfectly with an evening cocktail and a bite to eat from farm-to-kitchen concept De La Soil, on the premises.

Cost: $55. Seats are limited.
Register here


