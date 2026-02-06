Craft night for grownups - create a succulent heart wreath February 9, 2026
Friday, February 6, 2026
A craft night for the grownups. Guests work with a selection of succulents, moss, and a heart‑shaped grapevine wreath to create a piece of décor that’s equal parts charming and gift‑worthy.
All materials included, no experience needed. Drinks available for purchase.
The workshop pairs perfectly with an evening cocktail and a bite to eat from farm-to-kitchen concept De La Soil, on the premises.
Cost: $55. Seats are limited.
Register here
