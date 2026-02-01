Thousands march in Seattle for nationwide ICE OUT rally

Einstein students hold a large banner

Nurses at Harborview, bicyclists, and Seattle Central college professors were the core of the ICE OUT walk outs on Saturday, January 30, 2026.





Outraged and deeply touched by the brutal death of nurse Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents in Minneapolis, thousands took to the streets in protest.





The Protest List has dozens of events that were held in the span of a few days.





Einstein students gathered at the corner and down the streets

In Shoreline, students at middle schools Einstein and Kellogg held sanctioned events on Friday.





Kellogg students lined the street across from their school

Einstein students gathered at the corner of their property, while Kellogg students lined the street across from their school.








