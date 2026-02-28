Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Camp Director

40hours/week Meridian Park 7-11 Assistant Director - Position can only work 28hr/week during month of July

40hr/week Meridian Park LPP Assistant Director - Position can only work 28hr/week during month of July (2 openings)

20hours/week Spartan Rec Center LPP Asst. Director position (with option to work an additional 20hrs/wk as day camp leader, please note can only work 28hrs/week during month of July)

40hours/week Spartan Rec Center Activity Asst. Director (only from 7/27-8/21) If you’re seeking 40 hours per week, please also apply for the Day Camp Counselor position. If hired as an Assistant Director (20 hours/week), you may also be eligible for a Day Camp Counselor role to reach a total of 40 hours/week.



These are seasonal and non-benefited positions:

Monday - Friday

8 hour or 4 hour shifts depending on the specific position (see below), between the hours of 7am – 6pm.

Paid assistant camp director training will be scheduled an average of 16 hours between April- June. In June there will also be a 6 - 8 hour onsite training and 20-40 hrs allotted for pre-camp planning.



Below is an example of the 2026 annual schedule.

Camp Shoreline: June 22nd - August 21st



School's Out program dates:Spring Break: April 20th -24th

Winter Break: December 21st - Jan. 1st



The successful candidates will be able to work all or most of the program dates.



Scope of Work:



General Assistant Director- 40 hours/week: Provide staff/camper supervision and leadership at Camp Shoreline offsite location for youth ages 5-11. Assist site director overseeing general camp operations. Provide planning and leadership support for Camp Shoreline’s 7-11 year old camp and Lil’ Playground Pals camps. Plan and lead a variety of activities including but not limited to visual and performing arts, sports, creative movement, team and individual games and sports.



Activity at Spartan Recreation Center (only 7/27-8/21): 20-40/hours week (possible opportunity available to work additional 20 hrs/wk as a day camp leader for a maximum total of 40hours/week.). Provide staff/camper supervision and leadership at Camp Shoreline’s Activity Camp at Spartan Recreation Center. This position is shared with another assistant who will work 6/22-7/24. The assistant is responsible for planning and implementing creative and engaging activities each day of camp for a classroom of 35 children ages 7-11. Activities include, but are not limited to, arts & crafts, nature and science exploration, cooking and performance arts.



Lil’ Playground Pals- 40 hours/week -This position will plan and oversee Camp Shoreline’s 5-6 year old camp program at either Spartan Recreation Center or Camp Shoreline’s offsite location at Meridian Park Elementary School. The assistant director supervises and works with day camp leaders to lead campers in a variety of age-appropriate games, sports, art projects.



Please apply at:





Opening date: 02/20/2026Salary: $22.92 - $26.42 HourlyClosing date: Open till FilledShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.Position is open until filled; 1st review 3/11/26; 2nd review 3/25/26.We are seeking up to (5) Assistant Camp Directors for our Camp Shoreline summer program who can work during all the listed program dates. Assistant Camp Director positions include: