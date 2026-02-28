Shoreline Council passes resolution in support of immigrant protection

Saturday, February 28, 2026

The council chamber was full for the consideration of immigrant support

Shoreline Solidarity and Fortify! Washington volunteers mobilized in support of immigrant protection at the Monday, February 23, 2026 meeting of the Shoreline City Council.

After being asked to "agendize and pass Fortify! Washington's Immigrant Protection Model Resolution in two weeks" at the February 9th meeting by a group of supporters and speakers, the Council agendized Res 560 for consideration at the Feb 23rd meeting.

Action on Resolution No. 560 - Affirming the Shoreline City Council’s Commitment to Shoreline Being an Inviting, Equitable, and Safe Community for All and Supporting Efforts in the Washington State Legislature and by King County to Support and Protect Immigrant Members of Our Community - Sponsored by Councilmember Scully and Deputy Mayor Pobee

Supporters filled the council chamber as the councilmembers considered the wording of their resolution supporting immigrant citizens and protecting the community against ICE overreach.

In the end, the resolution passed unanimously.


