The venerable Elliott Bay Book Company has a recommended reading list for Black History Month.

Black History of the Pacific Northwest. ⤵️

⁠

🩵 Seattle in Black and White by Joan Singler⁠

🩵 Washington State Rising by Marc Arsell Robinson⁠

🩵 Heartbreak City by Shaun Scott⁠

🩵 The Forging of a Black Community by Quintard Taylor⁠

🩵 Black Spokane: The Civil Rights Struggle in the Inland Northwest by Dwayne A. Mack⁠

🩵 The Enduring Legacy of Portland's Black Panthers by Joe Biel⁠