Black History of the Pacific Northwest
Sunday, February 22, 2026
|Photo courtesy Elliott Bay Book Company
Black History of the Pacific Northwest. ⤵️
🩵 Seattle in Black and White by Joan Singler
🩵 Washington State Rising by Marc Arsell Robinson
🩵 Heartbreak City by Shaun Scott
🩵 The Forging of a Black Community by Quintard Taylor
🩵 Black Spokane: The Civil Rights Struggle in the Inland Northwest by Dwayne A. Mack
🩵 The Enduring Legacy of Portland's Black Panthers by Joe Biel
Elliott Bay, which was located in Pioneer Square for decades, is now located around the corner from Seattle Central College, at 1521 10th Ave, Seattle,WA 98122
0 comments:
Post a Comment