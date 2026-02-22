Black History of the Pacific Northwest

Sunday, February 22, 2026

Photo courtesy Elliott Bay Book Company
The venerable Elliott Bay Book Company has a recommended reading list for Black History Month.

Black History of the Pacific Northwest. ⤵️
🩵 Seattle in Black and White by Joan Singler⁠
🩵 Washington State Rising by Marc Arsell Robinson⁠
🩵 Heartbreak City by Shaun Scott⁠
🩵 The Forging of a Black Community by Quintard Taylor⁠
🩵 Black Spokane: The Civil Rights Struggle in the Inland Northwest by Dwayne A. Mack⁠
🩵 The Enduring Legacy of Portland's Black Panthers by Joe Biel⁠

Elliott Bay, which was located in Pioneer Square for decades, is now located around the corner from Seattle Central College, at 1521 10th Ave, Seattle,WA 98122


