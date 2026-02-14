Free and tuition-based preschool applications now open for Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center
Saturday, February 14, 2026
|Photo courtesy Shoreline School District
Free preschool options are available through Head Start and ECEAP for eligible families.
Applications are available online, and printed applications are available in the Edwin Pratt office at 1900 N 170th St, Shoreline WA 98133.
Families can also speak with one of our Head Start Family Advocates to learn if their family is eligible or to help with the application process.
|Photo courtesy Shoreline School District
Family advocates can be reached at 206-393-4354.
Learn more here
Families can apply for our tuition-based preschool by submitting an application by February 27, 2026, to be included in the lottery (to be held if needed): ssd412.org/PrattInterest2026
Families can apply for our tuition-based preschool by submitting an application by February 27, 2026, to be included in the lottery (to be held if needed): ssd412.org/PrattInterest2026
Children must be 3 or 4 years old by August 31, 2026 to enroll.
Learn more here about program options, eligibility, and how to apply today!
0 comments:
Post a Comment