Free and tuition-based preschool applications now open for Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center

Preschool enrollment for both free and tuition-based programs is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at Shoreline School District's Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center.





Photo courtesy Shoreline School District Families can also speak with one of our Head Start Family Advocates to learn if their family is eligible or to help with the application process. Families can also speak with one of our Head Start Family Advocates to learn if their family is eligible or to help with the application process.





Family advocates can be reached at 206-393-4354.

Learn more here



Families can apply for our



Families can apply for our tuition-based preschool by submitting an application by February 27, 2026, to be included in the lottery (to be held if needed): ssd412.org/PrattInterest2026 All Edwin Pratt preschool classes are high-quality, inclusive programs serving tuition-based, Head Start, ECEAP, and special education students.





Children must be 3 or 4 years old by August 31, 2026 to enroll.







