Free and tuition-based preschool applications now open for Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Photo courtesy Shoreline School District
Preschool enrollment for both free and tuition-based programs is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at Shoreline School District's Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center.

Free preschool options are available through Head Start and ECEAP for eligible families. 

Applications are available online, and printed applications are available in the Edwin Pratt office at 1900 N 170th St, Shoreline WA 98133.

Photo courtesy Shoreline School District
Families can also speak with one of our Head Start Family Advocates to learn if their family is eligible or to help with the application process. 

Family advocates can be reached at 206-393-4354.
Learn more here

Families can apply for our tuition-based preschool by submitting an application by February 27, 2026, to be included in the lottery (to be held if needed): ssd412.org/PrattInterest2026

All Edwin Pratt preschool classes are high-quality, inclusive programs serving tuition-based, Head Start, ECEAP, and special education students. 

Children must be 3 or 4 years old by August 31, 2026 to enroll.

Learn more here about program options, eligibility, and how to apply today!


