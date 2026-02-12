Jobs: WSDOT IT Systems Administration – Expert
Thursday, February 12, 2026
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$107,377 – $144,396 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an IT Systems Administration – Expert to lead systems and network administration efforts within the Northwest Region Traffic Management Center (TMC). This position serves as the subject matter expert for tunnel SCADA systems and provides strategic oversight of complex, safety-critical infrastructure that supports real-time tunnel monitoring, traffic operations, and emergency response.
In this role, you will ensure the security, reliability, lifecycle preservation, and modernization of SCADA hardware, software, servers, workstations, and communication networks while supporting 24/7 operational availability. You will collaborate with vendors and internal operational teams to align cybersecurity requirements, system configurations, and IT/OT integration, while managing patching, access controls, backups, diagnostics, and remediation efforts.
This position also translates enterprise directives into region-specific implementation plans, influences statewide IT/OT practices, and provides consultation on SCADA and ITS infrastructure upgrades across the agency.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
