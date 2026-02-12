Shoreline School Superintendent thanks the community for passing the school levies

Susana Reyes Susana Reyes is the Superintendent of Schools for the Shoreline School District Susana Reyes is the Superintendent of Schools for the Shoreline School District





Dear Shoreline and Lake Forest Park Voters,



On behalf of the Shoreline School District, I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our community for your support of both the Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levy and the Capital Levy for Technology (Tech Levy) in yesterday’s special election.





Both proposed levies are currently passing with over 70% of votes in the report of the first day’s results, with final certification of election results expected by February 20.



Your vote reflects our community’s strong commitment to ensuring students have access to high-quality learning experiences and the tools they need to thrive in today’s world.



The EP&O levy will sustain the day-to-day programs and services that support student learning and well-being and are not fully funded by the state. This includes staffing to maintain reasonable class sizes; teacher professional development; inclusive learning supports; our multilingual learner program; school-based student support staff; transportation; athletics and performance teams; performing arts; and a wide range of other extracurricular activities that enrich the student experience.



The Tech Levy will ensure that students and staff have access to reliable devices, up-to-date classroom curriculum and technology, secure networks, staff training, and the digital infrastructure necessary to support teaching, learning, and communication across our district.

We recognize the trust you place in us with every vote and every tax dollar. We remain committed to being responsible stewards of these resources and transparent about how your investment directly benefits our students.



Because of your support, we can continue delivering strong academic programs and maintaining the technology systems that keep our schools connected, innovative, and prepared for the future.



With appreciation,

Dr. Susana Reyes



Superintendent

Shoreline School District










