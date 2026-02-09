Seahawks win - parade on Wednesday





The parade is scheduled for Wednesday along 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle. A ceremony formally presenting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will be held at Lumin Field - and livestreamed on KING 5. The parade will leave from there, travel the length of 4th Ave and end at Seattle Center.





Side note: police ask fans please not to climb on the pergola in Pioneer Square. It's fragile and very expensive to repair. The parade route avoids 1st Ave but half a million people are expected for the parade and there may be some overflow.





Running Back Kenneth Walker III was named the Super Bowl LX MVP.









That's a big deal around here and particularly sweet considering our last Super Bowl matchup against the Patriots (don't ask - celebrate today's victory).