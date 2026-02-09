Sen. Cantwell - Super Bowl bets and Seahawks flag at the South Pole
Monday, February 9, 2026
|Sen. Cantwell raised a Seahawks flag at the South Pole, which she visited last month as part of a congressional delegation.
Sen. Maria Cantwell joined MSNOW’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday and made a bet with host and Patriots fan Jonathan Lemire: If the Seahawks win on Sunday, she gets to interview him. Video of that exchange is HERE.
And on Wednesday, Sen. Cantwell and Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) sealed a bet on the outcome of Super Bowl LX.
Sen. Cantwell tweeted: "It's on. @Seahawks and 12s are going to deliver. @SenMarkey I'll bet you seafood for seafood and beer for beer that we'll be champs -- salmon for lobster, and Rainier for Sam Adams."
Sen. Markey replied: “Game on @SenatorCantwell. Massachusetts and Washington may be connected by I-90, but the road to Super Bowl glory runs from Foxborough to Santa Clara. In Drake ‘Drake Maye’ Maye and the @Patriots We Trust.”
