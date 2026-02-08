Marriott Bonvoy hosts Puppy Bowl Pup Rally adoption event in Seattle

Photo courtesy Marriott Bonvoy

Dogs have a rare superpower: With their wagging tails, goofy grins, and endless joy, they spark connection and bring people together. With football's biggest weekend here, Marriott Bonvoy® is enlisting everyone's favorite furry friends to change the game — calling a timeout on competition and encouraging divided fan bases to share moments of joy.









On February 8, 2026, from 11:00am to 1:00pm, Pup Rally invites fans on both sides of the rivalry to come together for something bigger than the score. The events will take place at pet‑friendly hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio: Aloft Boston Seaport District in Boston, Massachusetts, and Residence Inn by Marriott Seattle Downtown/Lake Union in Seattle, Washington, the hometowns of the two teams competing in the Big Game.





Travelers and locals alike can meet adoptable dogs from the Everett shelter , enjoy complimentary pet treats and light bites, receive Marriott Bonvoy-branded pet merchandise, and watch a live broadcast of Puppy Bowl XXII.





By pairing one of football weekend’s most beloved traditions — pet adoption — with a neutral, welcoming space, Marriott Bonvoy is creating a shared experience where allegiance fades and joy takes center field.





As the Official Hospitality Partner of Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XXII, Marriott Bonvoy is leaning into that unifying power with Pup Rally pet adoption events designed to turn competitive tension into connection.