Marriott Bonvoy hosts Puppy Bowl Pup Rally adoption event in Seattle

Sunday, February 8, 2026

Photo courtesy Marriott Bonvoy

Dogs have a rare superpower: With their wagging tails, goofy grins, and endless joy, they spark connection and bring people together. With football’s biggest weekend here, Marriott Bonvoy® is enlisting everyone’s favorite furry friends to change the game — calling a timeout on competition and encouraging divided fan bases to share moments of joy.

As the Official Hospitality Partner of Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XXII, Marriott Bonvoy is leaning into that unifying power with Pup Rally pet adoption events designed to turn competitive tension into connection. 

The events will take place at pet‑friendly hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio: Aloft Boston Seaport District in Boston, Massachusetts, and Residence Inn by Marriott Seattle Downtown/Lake Union in Seattle, Washington, the hometowns of the two teams competing in the Big Game.

On February 8, 2026, from 11:00am to 1:00pm, Pup Rally invites fans on both sides of the rivalry to come together for something bigger than the score. 

Travelers and locals alike can meet adoptable dogs from the Everett shelter, enjoy complimentary pet treats and light bites, receive Marriott Bonvoy-branded pet merchandise, and watch a live broadcast of Puppy Bowl XXII. 

By pairing one of football weekend’s most beloved traditions — pet adoption — with a neutral, welcoming space, Marriott Bonvoy is creating a shared experience where allegiance fades and joy takes center field.

Posted by DKH at 4:35 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  