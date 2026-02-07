Washington State History Museum: Black history is Washington history

Black history is Washington history!





This Black History Month, explore the stories, landmarks, and leaders who have shaped our state with Black Washington—an award-winning app and educational platform celebrating the vibrant, statewide history of Black Washingtonians.





With 60+ entries (and growing), Black Washington features influential icons, significant places, and pivotal moments brought to life through photographs, maps, music, videos, essays, and oral histories.





Each story connects you to additional resources so you can dive even deeper.





This month, stay tuned to our socials as we bring you stories of notable Black individuals and p-laces across the state.





Download the app and start exploring the rich, powerful history of Black Washingtonians today. Educators-check out our curriculum guides to help with your lessons!











