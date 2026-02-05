City of Lake Forest Park receives $2 million in federal funding for planned Community Center

Location for new LFP Community Center

The City of Lake Forest Park acquired two parcels, totaling 1.91-acres, on the shores of Lake Washington. This land is located near the Town Center, Burke-Gilman Trail, and adjacent to the scenic Lyon Creek Waterfront Preserve.









"The Lakefront Community Center project will provide multiple indoor and outdoor community gathering spaces that currently don’t exist in the City,” remarked Lake Forest Park Mayor Tom French. “This project allows the City to partner with community groups and provide spaces for nature, art, educational opportunities and low-impact recreation right on the shore of Lake Washington. The project is adjacent to the Burke Gilman Trail and will be a boon for everyone in our community. "We couldn’t have completed the project without the federal funding sponsored by Representative Jayapal with the support of Senators Murray and Cantwell."

This community center, scheduled to open to the public in 2027, will provide much needed meeting space for the use of the community’s non-profits and various community groups and members.The site is located at 17345 and 17347 Beach Drive next to the Lyon Creek Waterfront Preserve and just north of Town Center.

This funding, sponsored by Representative Jayapal with the support of Senators Murray and Cantwell, provides needed dollars to support the construction of a Community Center at the city’s planned lakefront park.