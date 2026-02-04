What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – February 4 -10

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com

Shoreline’s week ahead is a great mix of heart, creativity, learning, and connection. From hands-on Valentine’s crafting and honoring local veterans to stargazing, wine tastings, gardening tips, live jazz, and neighborhood meetups, there are plenty of ways to show up for your community and have some fun along the way. Don’t miss the new What’s Up Next Section, a look ahead at upcoming events.
 
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Valentine’s Day Card Workshop at Salvation Collective
Friday, February 6, 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Come creative with us and make a keepsake in time for the most romantic made up holiday in America!
 
Heroes Café-Shoreline
Tuesday, February 10, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Coffee (Starbucks) and Pastries (WaFd Bank) will be available at 9:00 am with Lunch provided by Laurel Cove Community at 11:30 am. A Veteran program will start at 10:00 am with a Formal Opening, Flag Salute and POW/MIA Flag Placement and February Birthdays Acknowledged. Tennis de Jong, US Marine, will describe his coast-to-coast road trip delivering portraits to Fallen Heroes Families drawn by Michael Reagan, US Marine, of the Fallen Heroes Project (https://www.fallenheroesproject.org). Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are Welcome. Heroes Café–Shoreline is the largest gathering of Veterans on a monthly basis in King County. Unique among Veteran Organizations is that there is nothing to join, You Just Show Up!
 
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
 
Financial Literacy Month - Power of Budgeting
Wednesday, February 4 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Third Place Commons
 
Thursday, February 5 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center

Sleep Better Webinar
Saturday, February 7 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM, Virtual

Connection | Weekly Psychic & Intuitive Experience
Saturday, February 7 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
 
Ballinger Thriftway Bayernmore Winery Stanwood WA Tasting!
Saturday, February 7 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM, Paramount Park

🍭 Grown-Up & Me Dance: Candy Land 🍭
Saturday, February 7 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Masonic Center
 
Tomato Growing Success: From Seed to Harvest
Sunday, February 8 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Shoreline Tool Library

Tuesday, February 10 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church
 
Ridgecrest Neighbor Meet Up at Ridgecrest Public House
Tuesday, February 10 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Ridgecrest Public House
 
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
 
Community Workshop: Shoreline North/185th Street Light Rail Station Subarea
Wednesday, February 11 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Spartan Recreation Center

Urbanist Shoreline Happy Hour
Tuesday, February 12 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM. Ridgecrest Public House

Rainbow Bingo
Friday, February 13 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
 
Valentine’s Crafts & Cookies (Free Kids’ Event!)
Saturday, February 14 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Town & Country Market Shoreline
 
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
 
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter


