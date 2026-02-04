What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – February 4 -10
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – February 4 -10
Shoreline’s week ahead is a great mix of heart, creativity, learning, and connection. From hands-on Valentine’s crafting and honoring local veterans to stargazing, wine tastings, gardening tips, live jazz, and neighborhood meetups, there are plenty of ways to show up for your community and have some fun along the way. Don’t miss the new What’s Up Next Section, a look ahead at upcoming events.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Valentine’s Day Card Workshop at Salvation Collective
Friday, February 6, 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Come creative with us and make a keepsake in time for the most romantic made up holiday in America!
Heroes Café-Shoreline
Tuesday, February 10, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Coffee (Starbucks) and Pastries (WaFd Bank) will be available at 9:00 am with Lunch provided by Laurel Cove Community at 11:30 am. A Veteran program will start at 10:00 am with a Formal Opening, Flag Salute and POW/MIA Flag Placement and February Birthdays Acknowledged. Tennis de Jong, US Marine, will describe his coast-to-coast road trip delivering portraits to Fallen Heroes Families drawn by Michael Reagan, US Marine, of the Fallen Heroes Project (https://www.
fallenheroesproject.org). Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are Welcome. Heroes Café–Shoreline is the largest gathering of Veterans on a monthly basis in King County. Unique among Veteran Organizations is that there is nothing to join, You Just Show Up!
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Financial Literacy Month - Power of Budgeting
Wednesday, February 4 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Third Place Commons
Thursday, February 5 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Sleep Better Webinar
Saturday, February 7 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM, Virtual
Connection | Weekly Psychic & Intuitive Experience
Saturday, February 7 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
Ballinger Thriftway Bayernmore Winery Stanwood WA Tasting!
Saturday, February 7 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Ballinger Thriftway
Free Star Viewing Party - in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood at Paramount School Park hosted by the Seattle Astronomical Society
Saturday, February 7 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM, Paramount Park
Grown-Up & Me Dance: Candy Land
Saturday, February 7 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Masonic Center
Tomato Growing Success: From Seed to Harvest
Sunday, February 8 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Shoreline Tool Library
Darrell's Jazz Jam
Sunday, February 8 7:00 PM, Darrell’s Tavern
Community Workshop: Shoreline South/148th Street Light Rail Station Subarea
Tuesday, February 10 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church
Ridgecrest Neighbor Meet Up at Ridgecrest Public House
Tuesday, February 10 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Ridgecrest Public House
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Community Workshop: Shoreline North/185th Street Light Rail Station Subarea
Wednesday, February 11 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Spartan Recreation Center
Urbanist Shoreline Happy Hour
Tuesday, February 12 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM. Ridgecrest Public House
Rainbow Bingo
Friday, February 13 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Valentine’s Crafts & Cookies (Free Kids’ Event!)
Saturday, February 14 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Town & Country Market Shoreline
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative, Phases Clinic, Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here
