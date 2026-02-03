Black History Month: Jacob and Gwendolyn Knight Lawrence

Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Pictured here: Jacob Lawrence, The Library, 1960, tempera on fiberboard, 24 x 29 7/8 in. (60.9 x 75.8 cm.), Smithsonian American Art Museum, Gift of S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., 1969.47.24

Happy Black History Month from ShoreLake Arts!

Do you know about this Seattle power couple? Artists Jacob Lawrence (1917-2000) and Gwendolyn Knight Lawrence (1913-2005) moved here from New York in the early 70's thanks to the UW offering him a faculty position.

Both with deep ties to the Harlem Renaissance and the 306 workshop group, moving to the PNW had an impact on their art. In turn, their contributions have left enormous legacies in our art community.

Learn more about his work here

Gwendolyn Knight Lawrence (1913-2005) -we'll have to wait until 2075 for her work to hit the public domain.


