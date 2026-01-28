1600 attend the Activists Assemble event in Shoreline January 25, 2026

Participants create whistles at Activism workshop

Photo courtesy North Seattle Progressives

Activists Assemble: A Festival of Activism was held at Shorewood High School on Sunday, January 25, 2026.



Over 1600 people attended, including community members and volunteers, representatives of 80+ organizations doing important work to address urgent issues in the Shoreline | Seattle | North King and South Snohomish county communities, including immigrant rights, healthcare, the housing crisis, effective activism, the environment, voting rights and many more.



Attendees learned how they can support the work of those organizations, attended workshops on protest/rally safety, making Whistle kits, using cellphones to record events & actions, installing Signal on phone, registering voters.



Three excellent panel discussions were held on the issues of

Responding to Healthcare Challenges in WA State 2026

A way home: Community responses to housing and homelessness

Immigration Activist Assemble Panel Discussions

Health & Wellness: “Responding to Healthcare Challenges in WA State 2026” Panelists: State Representative Lauren Davis, 32nd Legislative District

Emily Brice, Co-Executive Director of Advocacy, Northwest Health Law Advocates

Tamara Cunitz, Nashi Immigrants Health Board

Housing: “A way home: Community responses to housing and homelessness” Panelists: Alison Eisinger, Executive Director of Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness

Jeff Paul, Organizer, House Our Neighbors

Kerry O’Meara, Community Connector, North Helpline to discuss Homelessness Prevention Immigration Panelists: Palmira Figueroa, National Day Labor Organizing Network (NDLON)

Henry Hwang, Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NIRP)

Those in attendance learned about the current status of these "most concerning" issues and what they can do to support work being done to advance urgently needed solutions to these issues.












