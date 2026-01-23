Sen. Patty Murray with King County Executive Girmay Zahilay at the Emergency Operation Center

Friday, January 23, 2026

Photo courtesy King County

County Exec Zahilary hosted Senator Patty Murray at King County’s Emergency Operations Center to show her how our teams coordinate response efforts and to introduce her to the dedicated staff working around the clock to keep our communities safe. 

"We walked through our flood response operations and discussed on-the-ground needs with local leaders, focusing on how federal, state, and local partnerships can work together to support residents impacted by flooding and accelerate recovery. 

"I’m grateful for Senator Murray’s leadership and for her continued partnership as we work to make sure communities get the resources they need, when they need them."


