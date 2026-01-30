Sisters in Crime - an evening of readings from local crime and mystery authors February 9, 2026

Marty Wingate hosts Sisters in Crime night at Third Place Books

Third Place Books is pleased to welcome the long-standing Lake Forest Park writing group Sisters in Crime to our store for an evening of readings from group members. Third Place Books is pleased to welcome the long-standing Lake Forest Park writing group Sisters in Crime to our store for an evening of readings from group members.





The festivities will be hosted by Marty Wingate, author of The Orphans of Mersea House, The Librarian Always Rings Twice, and Murder Is a Must.





Readers will include Leslie J. Hall, Candace Robb, Joyce Yarrow, Ushani Nanayakkara, Curt Colbert, Maren Halvorsen, Jeffrey Briggs, Roxanne Dunn, and Arthur Coburn.





This event is free and open to the public.









No RSVP required!





Marty Wingate writes mysteries and histories—all fiction and all set in Britain. Her new historical mystery series, The London Ladies Murder Club, is set in 1921 and inspired by the real-life Useful Women agency.





The first two books, A Body on the Doorstep and A Body at the Séance, are out now. Marty also writes the Potting Shed and Birds of a Feather mysteries in addition to standalone historical fiction including Glamour Girls and The Orphans of Mersea House.





Marty prefers on-the-ground research, and so she and her husband regularly travel to Britain, where she can be found tracing the steps of her characters, stopping for tea and a slice of Victoria sponge in a café, or enjoying a swift half in a pub.



