Residential structure fire on Ballinger January 25, 2026

Residential Structure Fire – Early Sunday Morning









Crews arrived to find a well-involved, single-story home. Occupants were already outside and confirmed that everyone was out of the residence.





Firefighters made a quick knockdown with an aggressive interior attack. There were no injuries to firefighters or occupants. Sadly, one dog was removed from the residence deceased.





King County Investigator determined it was an accidental fire caused by an electrical problem.





We’re grateful the residents made it out safely and remind residents to ensure there are working smoke alarms and to have an escape plan in place.

Coincidentally this was a block down the street from the home where a burglar was shot by a resident.









Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a residential structure fire Sunday morning at approximately 3:20am.