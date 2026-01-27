Residential structure fire on Ballinger January 25, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Residential Structure Fire – Early Sunday Morning

Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a residential structure fire Sunday morning at approximately 3:20am.

Crews arrived to find a well-involved, single-story home. Occupants were already outside and confirmed that everyone was out of the residence.

Firefighters made a quick knockdown with an aggressive interior attack. There were no injuries to firefighters or occupants. Sadly, one dog was removed from the residence deceased.

King County Investigator determined it was an accidental fire caused by an electrical problem.

We’re grateful the residents made it out safely and remind residents to ensure there are working smoke alarms and to have an escape plan in place.

Coincidentally this was a block down the street from the home where a burglar was shot by a resident.


Posted by DKH at 1:03 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  