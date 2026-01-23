Scammers are posing as law enforcement officers

Scammers are at it again, posing as law enforcement officers!



If you receive a call from a “law enforcement officer” demanding money for missing jury duty, don’t think twice and hang up.





Law enforcement officers do not ask for money (gift cards, bitcoin, etc.).





Real courts never demand payment over the phone or ask for any sensitive data.





Scammers are skilled at creating urgency to pressure you into making quick decisions, often causing panic about paying.





Do not respond, click any links or make any payments.





Just hang up the phone and delete suspicious text messages. If you are threatened with an arrest, you can always call the Shoreline Police Department to verify the information. 206-296-3311.









Report these attempts to the FTC: https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/

Please make sure to share this information and stay safe!





