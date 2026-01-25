Light rail across Lake Washington to open March 28, 2026

On March 28, 2026 Sound Transit's Line 2 will open two new eastside stations and connect to Line 1 by running trains across Lake Washington's floating bridge.

The Crosslake Connection will open for passenger service on March 28. This final component of the 2 Line will cross Lake Washington and connect with the 1 Line at International District/Chinatown Station, creating a fully integrated regional light rail system.





The final segment of East Link includes new stations at Mercer Island and Judkins Park and completes the regional transit system expansion approved by voters in 2008 under ST2, increasing the light rail system from 55 to 63 miles.





The 2 Line will operate between Lynnwood and Redmond, in addition to the 1 Line between Federal Way and Lynnwood. Service will run on the 1 and 2 Lines from approximately 5am to 1am, Monday - Saturday and from 6am - midnight on Sundays.





Trains will run approximately every 8 minutes during peak times at the new stations, and between 10-15 minutes the rest of the day. Combined 1 Line and 2 Line headways between Lynnwood and International District/Chinatown will be every 4 minutes, providing additional capacity through the busy core of the system.