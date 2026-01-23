Free Community Event: Grown-Up & Me Dance (Candy Land Theme)



Families are invited to the 1st Annual Grown-Up & Me Dance, a free community event for girls in kindergarten through 8th grade and one special grown-up in their life.

Friday, February 7, 20266:00–8:00 p.m.Open to girls who live in or attend school in Shoreline, Brier, Edmonds, Lake Forest Park, Lynnwood, North Seattle, and Mountlake Terrace.Enjoy dancing, games, crafts, photo fun, and light refreshments in a sweet Candy Land–themed evening designed to celebrate connection and create lasting memories. Optional donations will be collected for Hopelink, supporting local families in need.Hosted by the Richmond Highlands Rainbow Girls, proudly serving the Shoreline community for over 80 years. We welcome all families and all kinds of grown-ups—parents, grandparents, guardians, and more.