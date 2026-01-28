Echo Lake teacher Ranice Innocent honored by professional association

Ranice Innocent

Staff Recognition Spotlight

At last week's School Board meeting, Echo Lake Title I/LAP Teacher Ranice Innocent was honored for her leadership and dedication to advancing literacy education in Washington State, as recognized by the Professional Educator Standards Board.





Ranice served on the Reading Endorsement Work Group, where she helped review and update the state’s Reading Endorsement Competencies to ensure they reflect current, evidence-based reading practices.





Over ten months, Ranice contributed her expertise in literacy research, provided thoughtful feedback beyond meeting times, and consistently kept the needs of P–12 students at the center of the work.





Her commitment, collaboration, and insight made a meaningful impact on this important statewide effort.





"Thank you, Ranice, for representing our district and supporting educators and students across Washington!"







