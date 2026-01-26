Sen. Jesse Salomon: 2026 Legislative Session opens



If you are willing to share your thoughts on the importance of these bills, I urge you to sign up to testify in person or remotely or register your support!Recently, we have seen worrisome incidents where US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has overstepped their constitutional boundaries. Here in Washington, we are working on legislation that ensures all ICE action puts public safety first. SB 6286 , sponsored by Sen. Orwall, ensures that the Department of Health can inspect ICE detention facilities, making sure that they are safe and humane. Fines for failure to allow or pass inspection would be placed in a fund to compensate victims of mistreatment. SB 5855 , sponsored by Sen. Valdez, prohibits law enforcement from wearing masks when interacting with the public, protecting communities from aggressive and warrantless raids, and promoting transparency, accountability, and trust in law enforcement. SB 5852 , sponsored by Sen. Saldana, requires employers to notify workers about federal I-9 form audits, protects against retaliation, limits federal access to employment records, and establishes enforcement mechanisms and penalties to ensure that workers’ rights are respected. SB 5906 , sponsored by Sen. Hansen, prohibits immigration enforcement from entering schools, daycare centers, hospitals, and other sensitive locations without a court order, so that people can access essential services without fear.Remember, your voice is integral to the lawmaking process. As we continue through the 2026 session, I hope you will continue to reach out and share your thoughts.I look forward to continuing to learn more about your priorities — you can send me an email at Jesse.Salomon@leg.wa.gov or call 360-786-7662.