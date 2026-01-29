"Social Justice Sundays" Sign-waving at Shoreline-Edmonds line, Sundays in February

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Is the daily news making you concerned for the future of democracy, civil rights, and a healthy economy in our country? Then join others like you at a "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving to make your voice heard.

By Pamela Mieth

Everyday Activists has scheduled sign-wavings for every Sunday in February (Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22), from 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St. in Shoreline.

Bring a sign or just yourself (some signs will be available to borrow). Toiletries, shelf-stable food, or new cold-weather items will be accepted for donation to a local charity.

Sandy Labyris, founder of Everyday Activists
The life and work of Everyday Activists founder Sandy Labyris, a Shoreline resident who died suddenly in November, was recently honored by the North Urban Human Services Alliance.

Labyris was a kind, caring individual who believed that every day, everyone could help make the world a better, more just place. 

The group tries to honor her legacy by continuing these regular sign-waving events. 

Everyday Activists is committed to the principles of nonviolent protest - and all are welcome to attend.


Posted by DKH at 4:04 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  