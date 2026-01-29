"Social Justice Sundays" Sign-waving at Shoreline-Edmonds line, Sundays in February

Is the daily news making you concerned for the future of democracy, civil rights, and a healthy economy in our country? Then join others like you at a "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving to make your voice heard.





By Pamela Mieth

Sandy Labyris, founder of Everyday Activists





The group tries to honor her legacy by continuing these regular sign-waving events.









Everyday Activists is committed to the principles of nonviolent protest - and all are welcome to attend.

Everyday Activists has scheduled sign-wavings for every Sunday in February (Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22), from 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St. in Shoreline.Bring a sign or just yourself (some signs will be available to borrow). Toiletries, shelf-stable food, or new cold-weather items will be accepted for donation to a local charity.The life and work of Everyday Activists founder Sandy Labyris, a Shoreline resident who died suddenly in November, was recently honored by the North Urban Human Services Alliance.Labyris was a kind, caring individual who believed that every day, everyone could help make the world a better, more just place.