Aurora Borealis over Puget Sound
Monday, January 26, 2026
|Photo by Shixing Wen
Thanks to Parkwood resident and photographer Shixing Wen for this photo of the Northern Lights.
Aurora Borealis over Puget Sound (Brackett's Landing North, Edmonds, Washington, USA; 1/20/2026 at 8:53 PM)
Vivid aurora borealis curtains ripple across a star-speckled night sky, blending neon greens, yellows, purples, and blues.
Vertical light beams dance above a dark shoreline and calm water, while distant town lights glow faintly, grounding the ethereal spectacle in a quiet, earthly landscape under vast silence and slow-moving cosmic energy.
--Shixing Wen
