Photo by Shixing Wen

Vivid aurora borealis curtains ripple across a star-speckled night sky, blending neon greens, yellows, purples, and blues.





Vertical light beams dance above a dark shoreline and calm water, while distant town lights glow faintly, grounding the ethereal spectacle in a quiet, earthly landscape under vast silence and slow-moving cosmic energy.







--Shixing Wen









Aurora Borealis over Puget Sound (Brackett's Landing North, Edmonds, Washington, USA; 1/20/2026 at 8:53 PM)