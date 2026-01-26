Aurora Borealis over Puget Sound

Monday, January 26, 2026

Photo by Shixing Wen

Thanks to Parkwood resident and photographer Shixing Wen for this photo of the Northern Lights.

Aurora Borealis over Puget Sound (Brackett's Landing North, Edmonds, Washington, USA; 1/20/2026 at 8:53 PM)

Vivid aurora borealis curtains ripple across a star-speckled night sky, blending neon greens, yellows, purples, and blues. 

Vertical light beams dance above a dark shoreline and calm water, while distant town lights glow faintly, grounding the ethereal spectacle in a quiet, earthly landscape under vast silence and slow-moving cosmic energy.

--Shixing Wen


Posted by DKH at 4:56 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  