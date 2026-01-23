Applications now open to become a 2026 Forest Steward with the Green Shoreline Partnership
Friday, January 23, 2026
|Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Interested in forest restoration and leading volunteers? Apply now to become a Forest Steward in 2026!
The Green Shoreline Partnership is a community-based effort to restore over 100 acres of forested parkland in the city. Forest Stewards lead volunteer events at a park/open space of their choosing. Stewards may also work beyond community-based volunteerism and will receive the training and resources necessary to complete their work. No experience is necessary!
Applications will close on February 15, 2026. Please note that applicants must be able to attend a mandatory, in-person, all-day training on Saturday, February 28, 2026. This training will cover volunteer management, PNW plant identification, and ecological best management practices.
More Information: ShorelineWA.gov/GreenShoreline
Link to application here
If you have any questions or need assistance with the application, please contact: kmukai@shorelinewa.gov
