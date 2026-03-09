Human remains found at Ronald Bog Park on Sunday

Monday, March 9, 2026

A forensic tent protects evidence at Ronald Bog Park
Photo by Mike Remarcke

A Shoreline resident picking up trash in Ronald Bog Park on Sunday March 8, 2026 found human remains at a makeshift campsite in the northeast corner of the park, near I-5 and N 175th.

The remains had apparently been there a long time.

Major crimes unit detectives from the King County Sheriff's Department responded and have charge of the investigation. They set up a forensic tent, surrounded by crime scene tape, as they collected evidence.


