Woodway residents: Coffee with the Mayor today - March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Mike Quinn
Mayor of Woodway
Residents of the Town of Woodway: have coffee with mayor Mike Quinn on Saturday, March 7 from 9-10:30am at Town Hall, 23920 113th Place W. Woodway, WA 98020

If you have a question that you’ve always wanted to ask or if you simply want to spend some time with your neighbors learning about Town government or discussing new ideas, I’d encourage you to join me.

Another opportunity is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2026 from 9-10:30am, also at Town Hall


