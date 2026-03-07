Mosaic art workshops at Shoreline College Continuing Education

Looking for a creative activity that you can do with friends and take home a beautiful gift or decoration for your home?

Shoreline College has 5 mosaic art workshops this Spring with Aleksandra Nadbitova.

Aleksandra Nadbitova is from Saint Petersburg, Russia where she trained at the Academy of Art and Design. She graduated with a degree in Mural Art Painting and Mosaic.





She enjoys experimenting with different materials and different techniques. She says "For me, art is a special way to express all the ways that beauty in this world can be shared."