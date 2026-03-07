Mosaic art workshops at Shoreline College Continuing Education

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Looking for a creative activity that you can do with friends and take home a beautiful gift or decoration for your home? 

Shoreline College has 5 mosaic art workshops this Spring with Aleksandra Nadbitova. 

Choose from: 
  • decorative frame (this Sunday 3/8!), 
  • framed pet portrait, 
  • serving tray, 
  • kitchen trivet, 
  • flower design in wood shape, or a 
  • hanging mirror for your home. 
Check out the details in the Continuing Education course catalog - Introduction to Mosaic Art

Aleksandra Nadbitova is from Saint Petersburg, Russia where she trained at the Academy of Art and Design. She graduated with a degree in Mural Art Painting and Mosaic.

She enjoys experimenting with different materials and different techniques. She says "For me, art is a special way to express all the ways that beauty in this world can be shared."

All classes are non-credit, and on campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Contact us at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu with questions.


We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

