Mosaic art workshops at Shoreline College Continuing Education
Saturday, March 7, 2026
Shoreline College has 5 mosaic art workshops this Spring with Aleksandra Nadbitova.
Choose from:
- decorative frame (this Sunday 3/8!),
- framed pet portrait,
- serving tray,
- kitchen trivet,
- flower design in wood shape, or a
- hanging mirror for your home.
Aleksandra Nadbitova is from Saint Petersburg, Russia where she trained at the Academy of Art and Design. She graduated with a degree in Mural Art Painting and Mosaic.
She enjoys experimenting with different materials and different techniques. She says "For me, art is a special way to express all the ways that beauty in this world can be shared."
All classes are non-credit, and on campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Contact us at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu with questions.
