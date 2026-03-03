Shoreline Fire responded to 130 calls over the weekend

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Attic fire in Meridian Park. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire reports responding to 130 calls for service between Friday morning, February 27 and midnight Sunday night, March 1, 2026 marking an exceptionally busy weekend for crews.

77 were in Shoreline, 25 in Kenmore and 15 in LFP

The weekend began with a structure fire just before 4:00am Friday in the 1300 block of N 183rd Street in the Meridian Park neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved attic fire. Crews worked quickly and brought the fire under control within 11 minutes of the first arriving unit. No injuries were reported to the resident or firefighters.

In addition to the structure fire, crews responded to:
- 2 cardiac arrest incidents
- 70 Aid calls
- 28 Medic calls
- 6 automatic fire alarms
- 4 motor vehicle collisions
- 3 mutual aid responses to Snohomish County
- Numerous other service calls throughout the district

"We are proud of the swift, coordinated efforts of our firefighters and paramedics who worked around the clock to serve our community."


