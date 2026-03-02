Funding appeal raises $20,000 to repair pergola in Pioneer Square

The pergola in Pioneer Square

Photo courtesy Seattle Parks Foundation A 'thank you' from the Seattle Parks Foundation





Earlier this month, our Seahawks became Super Bowl champions, and the 12s flooded the neighborhood after the game, celebrating our big win late into the night.





Festivities resulted in over $17,000 worth of damage to a national historic landmark, the 117-year-old pergola in Pioneer Square.





The cast-iron poles of the pergola were heavily graffitied and at least 26 of its custom glass panes were broken.





When we reached out to the community for support, you came together.





Now, we’re celebrating again! Thanks to your generosity and support, the City will be able to repair our beloved pergola in a timely manner.













Thank you to everyone who donated and helped us raise over $20,000 through @seattleparksfoundation.