Budgeting and Retirement Basics March 11, 2026





As advancements in medicine and technology have increased the average life expectancy in the US, our retirement nest egg needs to reflect these changes.





Add to that the increasing cost of living, and it gets harder to make ends meet.





Join Nathan Spiecker, Financial Educator from the WA State Department of Financial Institutions, for a presentation on budgeting and retirement basics.





We will cover budgeting and saving strategies, how to prepare for retirement, and what resources are available in our local area that can help as we look for ways to economize our lifestyle.







Free

Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE

REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536

