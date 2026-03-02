March Can Madness at the Y

Monday, March 2, 2026

Photo courtesy Dale Turner YMCA

Dale Turner Family Y supports our community. For the month of March we are partnering with Hopelink for “March Can Madness” to gather donations of food and money.

Think of basketball's March Madness…we have to survive each week against 32 other Shoreline businesses.

Week 1: 2/27-3/5
“Breakfast Favorites”
All donations accepted at the Y. Come visit us!



