SPD asks public for information about traffic collision that sheared utility pole and injured two

Monday, March 2, 2026
Seattle Police detectives are asking the public for information about a serious collision February 21, 2026 near Northgate that left one man seriously injured and knocked down a power pole.
Shortly after 11pm, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a power pole near N 107th St and Aurora Ave N.
Investigators determined a 43-year-old man was driving a Volkswagen southbound on Aurora Ave N at a high rate of speed. He struck a southbound Chevrolet near N 107th St. The 66-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.
After the initial collision, the Volkswagen crossed the northbound lanes and struck a power pole, shearing it off at the base. After hitting the pole, the Volkswagen rolled and struck a parked Tesla occupied by a 28-year-old man before coming to rest. The Tesla driver was transported via AMR to the hospital.
The adult male passenger of the Volkswagen was pulled from the car but suffered serious injuries from the collision. Seattle Fire Department medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center.
The Volkswagen driver fled the scene on foot. Officers located him a short distance away and took him into custody. Officers observed signs of impairment. A Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) responded to the scene to evaluate the driver.
Traffic Collision Investigation Squad detectives responded and processed the scene.
Police transported and booked the driver into the King County Jail for investigation of vehicular assault.
If you have any additional information about this incident, please contact the Traffic Collision Investigations Squad at 206-684-8923.
Incident Number: 2026-50681/North Precinct/N3
