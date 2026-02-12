Jayapal town hall in Lake Forest Park February 18, 2026 - RSVP soon

Thursday, February 12, 2026

Congresswoman Pramilia Jayapal in a 2024 town hall at Third Place Commons
Photo by Mike Remarcke

WHAT: Congresswoman Jayapal’s February Town Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, February 18 from 6:00 - 7:30pm; Doors open at 5:15pm

WHERE: Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park: 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Space is limited and registration is required, so please RSVP today to secure your spot. If you have questions, you can contact my district office at 206-674-0040. I look forward to seeing you there!

I’ll share an update on the work I’m doing in Congress and will turn it over to you to answer your most pressing questions.


