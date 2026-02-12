Jayapal town hall in Lake Forest Park February 18, 2026 - RSVP soon
Thursday, February 12, 2026
|Congresswoman Pramilia Jayapal in a 2024 town hall at Third Place Commons
Photo by Mike Remarcke
WHAT: Congresswoman Jayapal’s February Town Hall
WHEN: Wednesday, February 18 from 6:00 - 7:30pm; Doors open at 5:15pm
WHERE: Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park: 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Space is limited and registration is required, so please RSVP today to secure your spot. If you have questions, you can contact my district office at 206-674-0040. I look forward to seeing you there!
I’ll share an update on the work I’m doing in Congress and will turn it over to you to answer your most pressing questions.
WHERE: Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park: 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Space is limited and registration is required, so please RSVP today to secure your spot. If you have questions, you can contact my district office at 206-674-0040. I look forward to seeing you there!
I’ll share an update on the work I’m doing in Congress and will turn it over to you to answer your most pressing questions.
0 comments:
Post a Comment