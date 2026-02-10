Teen drawing and painting workshop February 21, 2026



A drawing & painting workshop with artist Renee Plevy is Saturday, February 21, 2026 from 10am -2pm at Shoreline College through the Continuing Education department.





These one day workshops are designed for teens age 12 -17 years.





Students will learn how to mix colors, learn values, intensity and warm/cool combinations. Learn how to make an object come forward in a painting, or recede, and how to have a balanced painting by using complementary colors.





Everyone will make a color wheel as well as a value chart, and paint their own unique still life painting.











