Teen drawing and painting workshop February 21, 2026
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
A drawing & painting workshop with artist Renee Plevy is Saturday, February 21, 2026 from 10am -2pm at Shoreline College through the Continuing Education department.
These one day workshops are designed for teens age 12 -17 years.
Students will learn how to mix colors, learn values, intensity and warm/cool combinations. Learn how to make an object come forward in a painting, or recede, and how to have a balanced painting by using complementary colors.
Everyone will make a color wheel as well as a value chart, and paint their own unique still life painting.
