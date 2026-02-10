Letter to the Editor: Pass HB 1152 for secure storage for firearms

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

To the Editor:

Please ask our state representatives to pass HB 1152: Secure storage requirements for firearms in vehicles and residences. Responsible gun ownership is more than simply knowing how to use a weapon, it is also about understanding and practicing safe storage of firearms to prevent theft and/or access by children. 

Storing firearms locked, unloaded, and separate from ammunition is associated with a 78% lower risk of self-inflicted injuries and 85% lower risk of unintentional injury among children. Most such tragedies could have been avoided by observing proper storage protocols. 

Our state representatives are now considering a bill requiring safe storage: HB 1152, which establishes secure storage requirements for firearms left in homes and vehicles and penalties for violations of these requirements. Please contact our state representatives TODAY and urge them to pass HB 1152.

Paula Simpson Barnes
Shoreline


