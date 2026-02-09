January 2026 Shoreline Real Estate Market Overview

By Lella Norberg Shoreline Windermere

The Shoreline real estate market opened 2026 with 20 closed sales, a solid improvement over January 2025, when only 15 homes sold, representing a 33.3 percent year-over-year increase. The Shoreline real estate market opened 2026 with 20 closed sales, a solid improvement over January 2025, when only 15 homes sold, representing a 33.3 percent year-over-year increase.





While activity was lower than the 29 sales recorded in December, that decline reflects normal seasonal patterns rather than a market shift.

This stronger start to the year suggests buyers are gradually reentering the market after a slower 2025, though overall transaction levels remain modest by historical standards.





Pricing Trends





The median sale price in January was $767,500, down 3.9 percent from January 2025 and well below December’s unusually high median of $899,950.





Monthly swings are common in winter months when the number of sales is limited and the mix of properties can vary widely.





In contrast, the average price per square foot rose sharply to $550, up 13.8 percent from January 2025.





This metric often provides a clearer view of underlying value trends and suggests that well prepared, desirable homes continue to command strong pricing even in a selective buyer environment.





Days on Market





Homes took longer to sell in January, averaging 52 days on market, compared to 48 days in January 2025.





This increase of 8.3 percent indicates that buyers remain deliberate and are taking more time to make decisions.





The winter market traditionally moves at a slower pace, and the current data aligns with typical seasonal behavior rather than signaling a major change in demand.





Negotiation Climate





The sold price to list price ratio for January 2026 averaged 100.2 percent, slightly higher than 100.04 percent in January 2025. This shows that, despite longer marketing times, competitively priced homes are still selling very close to or slightly above asking price.





January Summary





January points to a market that is stable but measured. Sales volume improved compared to last year, price per square foot strengthened, and buyers remained active when properties were priced and presented well.





At the same time, longer days on market and a lower median price highlight that affordability concerns and economic caution are still influencing behavior.





As the spring market approaches, these early indicators suggest gradual momentum building rather than rapid change. Buyers and sellers who stay aligned with current conditions should find balanced opportunities in the months ahead.





Lella Norberg is a long-time Shoreline resident and a Managing Broker with Windermere Real Estate Shoreline. Feel free to reach out anytime with questions about the market or your home’s value - always happy to help!





206-351-4749